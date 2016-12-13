Letter: Thank you for genuine act of kindness
I am writing this letter to send a heartfelt thank you to the woman who paid for my Caribou Coffee order Dec. 12.
I was in line at the shop on 13th Avenue in Fargo and when I came to the pick-up window I was given my order and told that the woman in front of me had already paid for it.I was so shocked and touched by this stranger's kindness that I passed it along and paid for the person in line behind me.Your generosity made my day. Thank you!
Bloomingdale lives in Twin Valley, Minn.