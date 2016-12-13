Letter: Fargo firefighter deserves better from WSI
I had the privilege of working with Rory Eidsness for 26 of my 42 years with the Fargo Fire Department. First and foremost should be the health and wellbeing of Rory. His quality of life has been severely reduced due to his work related, on the job injury. Now WSI wants to reduce it even
more by cutting back services.
Those fine folks in Bismarck are pretty quick to accept the employer's premiums, but not so
quick to accept the responsibility to provide complete coverage. WSI seems to go out of their
way to try to deny well deserved claims.
What are the requirements for working at WSI? Just a wild guess on my part, but I'm thinking
that an MRI to prove that you have no heart and perhaps some type of test to make sure you have
battery acid in your veins will be all that's required. I'm fairly certain that if any of the
administration at WSI's family members were in the same situation, things would be different.
When WSI administrators made their visit to Rory and his family they couldn't even take the
time to sit down and listen to Rory's family's concerns about his welfare and quality of life. Why
did they even bother to make the trip?
There is one thing of which I am certain. No firefighter anywhere in this country ever gave any
consideration to the "bottom line" when it came to fighting fires and saving lives. I think Rory
and his family deserve the same consideration.
Freeman retired as captain with the Fargo Fire Department.