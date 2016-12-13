Letter: Fargo firefighter deserves better from WSI

more by cutting back services.

Those fine folks in Bismarck are pretty quick to accept the employer's premiums, but not so

quick to accept the responsibility to provide complete coverage. WSI seems to go out of their

way to try to deny well deserved claims.

What are the requirements for working at WSI? Just a wild guess on my part, but I'm thinking

that an MRI to prove that you have no heart and perhaps some type of test to make sure you have

battery acid in your veins will be all that's required. I'm fairly certain that if any of the

administration at WSI's family members were in the same situation, things would be different.

When WSI administrators made their visit to Rory and his family they couldn't even take the

time to sit down and listen to Rory's family's concerns about his welfare and quality of life. Why

did they even bother to make the trip?

There is one thing of which I am certain. No firefighter anywhere in this country ever gave any

consideration to the "bottom line" when it came to fighting fires and saving lives. I think Rory

and his family deserve the same consideration.

Freeman retired as captain with the Fargo Fire Department.