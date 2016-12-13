Letter: A good rule for smoke-free public housing

While residents in publicly-owned housing in most Minnesota communities have some protections from secondhand smoke, this new rule means all Minnesota public housing residents will be protected from the dangers of secondhand smoke in their homes.

Children make up about one-third of public housing residents — that's 760,000 children across the U.S. These kids will finally be protected from secondhand smoke where they live.

Secondhand smoke is dangerous and can be deadly. It kills nearly 55,000 Americans every year. It causes cancer, heart and lung diseases. It also increases the likelihood of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, asthma attacks, ear infections and other health problems in children, resulting missed school days, hospital visits and even death. No amount of exposure to secondhand smoke is safe.

The new HUD rule will likely reduce smoking rates among public housing residents, who smoke at much higher rates than other Americans. The rule is also projected to reduce secondhand smoke related health costs by nearly $100 million dollars nationwide.

Let's applaud this commonsense and long awaited move toward better public health and protection of some of our most vulnerable fellow citizens, especially children.

PartnerSHIP 4 Health is ready to help all housing managers make the transition to smoke-free buildings and we're here to help connect all local residents with free tools to help them quit smoking. If you need help, just call 218-299-7180.

McCoy, Moorhead, is Tobacco Prevention coordinator, PartnerSHIP 4 Health.