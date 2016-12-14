Letter: Be safe on roads this holiday season

Drunk driving is 100 percent preventable. That's why we're joining Anheuser-Busch this holiday season to remind everyone to keep our roads safe, and include the fight against drunk driving as part of your new year's

resolution. Over the past 30 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in the United States to promote alcohol responsibility and reduce drunk driving, and we are looking forwardto continuing this fight through 2017.

As you gather with friends and family this holiday season to reminisce on the past year and look forward to the future, please remember to keep our roads safe for yourself, your family and friends, and for the whole community.

Please use a designated driver, a taxi, ride-sharing service, or public transportation if you've been celebrating with alcohol.

From everyone at D-S Beverages, have a happy and safe holiday!

Ehlert, Moorhead, is consumer awareness coordinator, D-S Beverages.