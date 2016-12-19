Letter: Thanks for the Bison addiction

YOU MADE: Several new generations of BISON fans; Tailgating a huge event; The Fargodome (and Scheels) a TON of money..

This football program put the BISON name on the national radar; Made the city of FARGO (and Frisco) extremely happy; All of FCS football much more popular.

My personal favorite is when the players take a knee (FOR THE RIGHT REASON) at the end of the every game.

Thank you to everyone associated with this program. The fans are all so very proud of you and can't wait for the next chapter to begin. GO BISON!!

Skolness lives in Fargo.