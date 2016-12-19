Letter: Pretty clear that Bison failed horribly

The Bison team is the cream of the crop and should act like it by playing better than that. They are disgraceful in every sense. The coach should be fired as well as the offensive and defensive coaches. The team should be looked down upon.

Why should any potential high school prospect consider going to that school when the team fails to win? And why should any person root for them anymore? They are not going to be good anymore because they are going to lose most of the key players next year. Their chance to win next year is nil.

My advice to people is to stop rooting for them because they are failures. The fault lies with the team and the players for this loss.

Kubenski lives in Jamestown, N.D.