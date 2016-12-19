Letter: Thrilled to have FedEx create jobs in Fargo

This move will bring with it approximately 75 new jobs, and while FedEx already services Fargo, this marks a major investment of a Fortune 500 company in our city. While we certainly don't necessarily believe in the transfer of jobs from one city to another, these jobs will remain in North Dakota, and will deliver an improvement in customer service for FedEx customers in our region.

Consequently, we believe this is cause for celebration, and certainly worth the city of Fargo giving FedEx a 10-year property tax exemption. While some city leaders questioned whether the company should have gotten the exemption, there is no question that helping FedEx in this way is why these incentives were put in place. While FedEx said they would have made the move without the incentives, according to Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, with the PILOT incentive, they will hire more people and expand more rapidly than they would have. While some disagree, FedEx has confirmed that the incentives were definitely a consideration in its decision to expand operations and invest in the city of Fargo.

Some on the commission suggested what would have been a dangerous precedent of reversing the final decision to grant FedEx the tax incentives. We applaud the commission for holding steady on their original commitment.

The FedEx expansion in Fargo meets all the requirements for the business incentives given, and the company will be making an investment of $5.3 million in buildings and an additional $1.3 million in equipment and jobs. This investment of over $6 million will have a tremendously positive impact on our city. This is a significant long-term investment in Fargo, and it shows the company's faith in its ability to grow as part of Fargo's future.

Some additional details include the fact that FedEx currently operates 18 to 22 inbound and outbound flights weekly, and the same flight schedule is expected in the move to Fargo, which will be a boon to our airport.

The Chamber is thrilled with this addition to our business community, and as Mayor Mahoney said at the time of the announcement, this isn't merely a relocation, it's an expansion of services that will benefit the whole region.

Granted, there is a policy debate that should occur at some point, but the next time a Fortune 500 company comes knocking on our door, we should again open it wide and invite them in.

Whitney is president/CEO, The Chamber of Fargo Moorhead West Fargo.