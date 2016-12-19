Letter: Critic of Bison football really disgusting

This is the most pathetic bunch of tripe I have ever read in my life. Maybe Kubenski is the failure and is projecting his feelings on to the Bison. Evidently Kubenski has never lost anything or suffered a failure in his life.

To so callously call out a bunch of young men who played their hearts out and gave everything they had to their teammates, coaches, fans, and alumni is pathetic. The Bison went on a historic run that may never be matched. As fans we have been spoiled for five years, and it looks like Kubenski is acting like your prototypical spoiled brat. I am ashamed that a supposed "fan" would act in such an asinine manner.

I know alternative viewpoints are encouraged in the media, but Kubenski's hate filled rhetoric has no place in The Forum.

I am a true Bison fan, and I root for all teams, win or lose. I know most fans are like me as well. Throwing a temper tantrum like an 8 year old is not indicative of a healthy, well-adjusted mindset and worldview. Maybe Kubenski should take a good, long look at himself before criticizing others. Mr. Kubenski, you truly disgust me.

Salyer lives in Fargo.