Letter: Critic of Bison football really disgusting
I am writing in response to James Kubenski's Dec. 19 online letter to the editor in which he calls Bison players "failures" and advocates for the firing of the entire football coaching staff.
This is the most pathetic bunch of tripe I have ever read in my life. Maybe Kubenski is the failure and is projecting his feelings on to the Bison. Evidently Kubenski has never lost anything or suffered a failure in his life.
To so callously call out a bunch of young men who played their hearts out and gave everything they had to their teammates, coaches, fans, and alumni is pathetic. The Bison went on a historic run that may never be matched. As fans we have been spoiled for five years, and it looks like Kubenski is acting like your prototypical spoiled brat. I am ashamed that a supposed "fan" would act in such an asinine manner.
I know alternative viewpoints are encouraged in the media, but Kubenski's hate filled rhetoric has no place in The Forum.
I am a true Bison fan, and I root for all teams, win or lose. I know most fans are like me as well. Throwing a temper tantrum like an 8 year old is not indicative of a healthy, well-adjusted mindset and worldview. Maybe Kubenski should take a good, long look at himself before criticizing others. Mr. Kubenski, you truly disgust me.
Salyer lives in Fargo.