Letter: Forum wanted to create a firestorm

If I had written a ranting letter like that, using similar nonsense to describe any local, state, or national political figure, I'm confident The Forum's editors would roll their eyes, lump me with the people who believe the moon landings were a hoax, and toss my letter into the trash.

But if nonsense like Kubenski's letter is published shortly after a rare Bison playoff loss, the editorial board certainly knows they are sitting on a gold mine, and will publish it to create news, and in turn, get a few more clicks or sell more print copies.

The Forum certainly picked the low hanging fruit by running Kubenski's rambling manifesto. C'mon Forum editorial guys, you're better than that.

McFarlane lives in Grand Forks.