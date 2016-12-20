Letter: Forum got trolled by letter writer
I had a good laugh as I read the letter from the gentleman about his perceived "failure" of the North Dakota State University football team. At first I thought it was just a poorly written jest. As I thought more about it, though, I realized the man was just a troll. He wrote a letter to get a reaction out of the many, many Bison fans in the area and he used not the comments section on some story on your website for this, but actual ink of our esteemed local paper.
You, The Forum, have allowed your readers to be trolled. Either you recognized it and you didn't care or you were too blind to see it. And that is absolutely mind-boggling to me. So congratulations to you, Forum, for making yourself exactly as good as the comments section.
Kotschevar lives in Fargo.