Letter: Forum got trolled by letter writer

I had a good laugh as I read the letter from the gentleman about his perceived "failure" of the North Dakota State University football team. At first I thought it was just a poorly written jest. As I thought more about it, though, I realized the man was just a troll. He wrote a letter to get a reaction out of the many, many Bison fans in the area and he used not the comments section on some story on your website for this, but actual ink of our esteemed local paper.