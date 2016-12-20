Letter: Ohio governor impacts lives of ND unborn

CWA of North Dakota believes the measure would withstand the most strenuous judicial scrutiny. With President-Elect Donald Trump in the White House, nominating constitutional judges who will not impose their personal beliefs in law, the prospects of this are even more encouraging.

The North Dakota fetal "Heartbeat Bill" was signed into law by Gov. Jack Dalrymple in 2013. After an injunction at the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, the court encouraged the Supreme Court of the United States to revisit this issue writing, "Good reasons exist for the [Supreme Court] to reevaluate its jurisprudence," and argued that both medical and scientific advances show the concept of viability is subject to change.

The Ohio bill could have given the Supreme Court that opportunity. It is unfortunate Gov. Kasich did not allow the judicial process to play out. His actions are incredibly disappointing.

Thorson lives in Edinburg, N.D.