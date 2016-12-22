Letter: Clearly a curious Republican contradiction
It seems to me that the Republican Party has been, or wants to be, known as the party promoting fewer government regulations, fewer rules and less government interference. Therefore I find it interesting that this party wants to pass MORE laws to regulate abortion.
I am not a fan of abortion, however I have always a believed that this decision should be between a woman, her God, and her doctor, and I find it presumptuous of me to make that decision for her. I will be curious to see if the same efforts will be made to outlaw voluntary euthanasia, or if this will be ignored, considering it also involves men's bodies.
Kantrud lives in Vergas, Minn.