Letter: Planned Parenthood proudly serves community

Beyond our critical health services, we provide a safe, nonjudgmental atmosphere for everyone. At Planned Parenthood, you can ask personal questions without shame, and we will believe and support you. Here you are safe, and here you are welcome.

We want to thank our Fargo-Moorhead neighbors who have reached out or stopped by to offer your support and encouragement in the current environment where some question the value of Planned Parenthood.

We promise that no matter what, we will be here to care for you, and to stand with you to affirm your right to dignity, respect, and to make your own choices.

Wilner is nurse practitioner, Planned Parenthood Moorhead.