Letter: Excited to be coming back to vibrant Fargo

It's time to put our state on the map again for reasons other than disagreements and weather. To do this let's share our resources, our knowledge, our ideas and be open to the changes taking place. We can all be part of the success.

Moving into the New Year, I encourage more of you to continue pioneering toward advanced sciences and technology. I say thank you to those who have worked to create new potential for growth and business in our towns. You have inspired me to return home after 10 years to be part of the movement.

North Dakota and the people in this state have what it takes to be more than a dubious news story. Let's create something exciting and awesome for people to talk about in 2017.

Happiest New Year Blessings to all!

McDonald, Fargo, has been living in Shanghai, China.