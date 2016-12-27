Letter: Find truth via a liberal, progressive Christianity

The author seems to make statements consistent with fundamental, traditional views regarding biblical writings. At the heart of the matter of increasing disaffiliation may be the unresolved tension between the writings in the Bible being viewed as the direct and absolute word of God which is infallible and inerrant versus biblical script being more of a human-authored description of how God was then (several millennia ago) perceived in a sought-for relationship with the divine. Again, literal and figurative interpretations lie on the balance beam, resting on a fulcrum point called Truth.

My convictions are biased in the direction of the latter, inspiration by the Divine Spirit not negated. They are convictions more along the lines of a liberal, progressive Christianity.

The column's reference to a lake of fire awaiting adherents of evolution may be going to an extreme. To me, evolution as described by scientific means does not run counter to a God of Creation but ties us all to what God has created in a loving relationship with inhabitants of Earth as well as with the numinous presence of a Maker. Astronomers predict a "red giant" stage toward the end of our Sun's life when it is likely that the surface of the Earth will turn into a lake of molten rock, but not to cast "non-creationists" into.

The advance of the history of humankind is consistent with new questions being asked, increased rationality being sought, modified belief paradigms entertained, etc.—all in the direction of a God-honoring thirst to achieve a sense of communion with the divine as was historically realized in the earthly presence of the Christ, Jesus of Nazareth.

On the traditional day of when Jesus' birth is celebrated, it was an appropriate time for this published letter that may give us pause to ponder our own personal beliefs, whether they be inside or outside the walls of a church affiliation.

Wehler lives in Moorhead.