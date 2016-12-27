Letter: Let's not be too quick to judge athletes

I agree these men at the University of Minnesota should be removed from competition until given a fair hearing, and then, and only then, should the judge, jury, and executioners come out in full force.

I watched with great interest the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about the Duke University lacrosse team. They too were judged and hung out to dry, only to find out later that the young lady that claimed to have been raped, had the DNA of several men whom were not at said party on her person. Yes, she lied, and had a whole world of reporters and columnists automatically jump in her corner. Why? Because she was a woman and they were athletes.

Rape or any type of forcible imposition upon another person by anyone is despicable. But I urge all to not jump to too many conclusions before all the he said, she said is straightened out. Remember, judge not

lest ye be judged.

Anderson lives in Brainerd, Minn.