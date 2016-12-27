Letter: Don't tear down a family Santa tradition
I cannot believe that Forum editorial cartoonist Steve Stark would take Santa, presents and the Christmas tradition, to use it as one more "sour grapes" comment on the US election process (cartoon, Dec. 21).
Children look at cartoons and pictures as part of a normal learning process. Now explain to me how a mom or dad is going to explain to a child how come they are not going to get presents from Santa because the election didn't turn out like Stark and The Forum wanted.
I understand feelings about elections, but have some integrity and don't run roughshod over a family Christmas tradition.
