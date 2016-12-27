Letter: A response to Parker's Donald Trump column

You said he couldn't and wouldn't do half of what he promised. I suggest he can and likely will; rescind most if not all of President Obama's ill-advised, over-reaching, and likely unconstitutional executive orders regarding the war on coal, the waters of the U.S., drilling permits for gas and oil, the blatantly partisan Obamacare exemptions, and the lack of enforcement of existing immigration laws. I suggest he can and likely will instruct the Border Patrol and the National Immigration Service to aggressively enforce the laws currently on the books regarding border security, deportation, and the ban on employing illegal aliens and rebuild our stature in the world by working to restore the trust and respect of our allies and the respect and yes fear of those that would be our adversaries.

I expect he can and likely will, with the help of Congress, repeal and replace Obamacare, pass major tax reform with tax cuts for individuals and corporations especially including repatriation of capital currently held outside the country, aggressively reform the Veterans Affairs department, rebuild our military capability that has been decimated by recent administrations, and appoint jurists to the Supreme Court that respect our Constitution and the wisdom of its framers.

You said he was unfit to be president. I suggest that he was the most fit candidate we have had in recent memory. He has taken on the fields of business, real estate and entertainment and has had successes matched by very few. He knows what it means to succeed and more importantly what it means to fail. He knows how to surround himself with people that are good at what they do and let them do their jobs. He's not afraid to make a decision and own the results. Most importantly, he knows how to get things done. I'd compare these with Hillary Clinton's accomplishments, but I can't think of any that would qualify her to be president.

Why did he want this job? Obviously, I have no knowledge of what is in his heart or in his mind, but I'll speculate that he had conquered everything he had attempted and was looking for a new challenge. He saw the country that he loved and that offered him the opportunity to successful going downhill In every metric from international influence and respect to the opportunity of each and every citizen to pursue the American dream and decided what better challenge to accept than to turn that around. Will he be successful? I don't know, but I believe he will give it his best effort.

Runsvold lives in Fargo.