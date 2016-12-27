Letter: Problem is American media, not RT's Schultz
So I read Paul Farhi's take in The Forum on RT and Ed Schultz. Maybe if the mainstream media quit pandering to one political party or another and actually took the side of the American people, RT wouldn't be gaining traction.
People want the truth and since the media have been become so biased, people are taking it upon themselves to check many sources to decide what the truth is. The American media has become nothing but propaganda themselves.
Jones lives in Moorhead.