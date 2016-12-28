Letter: Here is why Electoral College is important

There are 62 counties in New York State. Trump won 46 of them. Clinton won 16. Clinton won the popular vote by approximately 1.5 million votes.

In the five counties that encompass New York City (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Richmond and Queens), Clinton received well over 2 million more votes than Trump (Clinton won four of these counties, Trump won Richmond). Therefore, in these five counties alone, more than accounted for Clinton winning the popular vote of the entire country.

These five counties comprise 319 square miles. The United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles.

When you have a country that encompasses almost 4 million square miles of territory, it would be ludicrous to even suggest that the vote of those who encompass a mere 319 square miles should dictate the outcome of a national election.

And this is why our forefathers created the Electoral College. Brilliant.

Bengston lives in Fargo.