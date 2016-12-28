Letter: Success not exclusive to Trump's billionaires
In response to the president-elect nominating billionaires to his cabinet because he only wants to hear people who are successful:
I disagree because I know people who are successful and are not billionaires or millionaires. They are small business owners, farmers, teachers, veterans, friends, etc. You cannot define success by money alone. Your actions can also dictate how successful you are.
I also do not think you should get a position just because you donated millions to the Trump Foundation.
Byrne lives in West Fargo.