Letter: 'Fake news' not news; it's lies and propaganda

Propaganda is defined in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as: the spreading of ideas, information, or rumor for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution, a cause, or a person.

Democracy depends upon an informed electorate. According to the PolitiFact Scorecard our 45th president, Donald J. Trump's statements are half true 15 percent of the time, mostly false 18 percent of the time, false 33 percent of the time, and pants on fire 18 percent of the time. Our leader is lying 84 percent of the time!

Propaganda is repeated on social media as fact! Why do we tolerate this?

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do

nothing."

— Edmund Burke

Schafer lives in Mandan, N.D.