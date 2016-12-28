Letter: Proportional electoral vote would be a good reform

If we truly want people to participate and believe that every vote matters, then the popular vote must mean something on a state-to-state level.The answer is not to throw out the Electoral College per se, but to make it

proportional as opposed to winner-take-all. For example, in Florida, Hillary Clinton lost the statewide popular vote by less than 200,000 votes out of the over 8,000,000 cast, but she received no electoral votes. In Virginia, Trump lost by a similar margin (out of 3 million votes cast) and received nothing as well. Doesn't that disenfranchise voters just as much if not more than the current system?

Under proportional allocation, every vote, in every state, means something. A Democrat in our state actually could make a difference, just as a Republican in California could do the same. In fact, if one were to run the results of the 2016 election through a proportional distribution, the only area where winner-take-all would still matter is DC. Everywhere else there would be a division of electoral votes.

Again, every vote matters and every vote counts. Under a proportional system the candidate who ends up

with the most Electoral Votes, plurality or majority, wins. Even some of the third parties would get votes under this system. And yes the popular winner might still lose depending on the share of the vote in each state, but its better than telling 4 million Floridians that they don't matter.

The Electoral College, like the vast majority of our government's structure, was born of a time that no longer exists. It is no longer hard to vote or to become informed. There is no longer the need to protect those in the country from those in the cities and vice versa.

We directly elect every other position in our government from the local commissioners to our senators and representatives by a simple popular vote. The need for a buffer is antiquated. A candidate should not be able to be the president of one area and ignore the others. A voter who lives in an overwhelming red or blue

state should not feel like their vote doesn't count. That is the system we currently have. It is time for a change.

McLean lives in Fargo.