Letter: Land cannot vote; citizens vote

A candidate should be rewarded for winning a state by 2 million votes rather than 2,000 and the electoral college is not capable of doing that. Otherwise why would a candidate even care about the people in a state that they know beforehand they will win or lose decisively? Under a popular national vote, parties and candidates would have incentive to get people out to vote throughout the entire country rather than cater to a select handful of states who just happen to be divided evenly sociologically speaking.

One person, one vote is the standard for a democratic nation, however with the way our system is set up 1 vote in Wyoming has the same weight as one vote in California. Why are the struggles of a citizen in Wyoming worth 4x what the struggles of a person in California are worth? For perspective, if California voters held the same weight that Wyoming voters held California would be worth over 200 electors.

The electoral college decides our election upon arbitrary state lines. For instance, Toledo was nearly a part of Michigan and the Florida panhandle was nearly a part of Alabama, if those two arbitrary lines of key swing states had been shifted who knows how many election results would have been changed over our history despite the vote count staying the same.

Donald Trump himself called the system rigged back in 2012, and called the Electoral College a "disaster" when he believed President Obama was going to lose the popular vote to Mitt Romney. If our elections were decided by the people rather than imaginary lines, perhaps we would have a president that believes in global warming.

