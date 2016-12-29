Letter: Forum, do your part to stop 'fake news'
In Laverne M. Bengston's online letter to the editor "Here is why Electoral College is important" from Dec. 28, she plagiarizes a quote from a fake news article without a source, proven false by fact checkers, when she states:
"There are 3,141 counties in the United States. Trump won 3,084 of them. Clinton won 57."
It would be nice to see The Forum reporting on real, factual news, instead of perpetrating the lies spread by so many fake news sites in this era. Please do your part to stop this machine.
Source: www.snopes.com/trump-won-3084-of-3141-counties-clinton-won-57/
Johnsonlives in Fargo.