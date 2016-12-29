Letter: Moorhead made progress during my 17 years

When I look back, there have been many changes in Moorhead since I first took office in January of 2000:

We grew in population from just over 32,000 to over 45,000.....about 40 percent.

We tore down two unsightly grain elevators that were in the middle of our city.

We annexed 1,000 acres on the south side of Moorhead and over 600 homes on the north side.

Over 2100 new single family homes, 1000 twin homes and 2200 new apartment units were built.

We added about $200M in commercial properties.

We successfully fought floods in 2001, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2011. We bought and removed 240

homes in the river corridor and constructed levees and floodwalls. We know that is still not enough

for flood security for our cities, and we are working with Fargo and the Army Corp of Engineers to get approval for a 36 mile diversion of the Red River around our two cities.

MN DOT built I-94 ramps at 34 th Street and at Highway 231.

Main Avenue Bridge was demolished and rebuilt. We received authorization from North Dakota and Minnesota legislatures to have it named "Veterans Memorial Bridge".

All city council meetings and various city committee meetings are broadcast on cable access TV.

The Railroad Quiet Zone was completed through our downtown.

New Southside Park was built with soccer fields and baseball diamonds.

Large shelters were built at MB Johnson and Gooseberry parks.

We passed ordinances for smoke-free public places two years before state statutes were approved.

We joined the efforts of Fargo and West Fargo to build a joint law enforcement dispatch center.

We created Rental Registration so rental properties are regularly inspected and codes are enforced.

The north side toll bridge became toll free after we won a court battle.

Property maintenance codes were revised for faster and easier enforcement.

We hired talented staff in all departments

These changes were a team effort with city staff, city council members and citizens. It has been many very busy years, but I'm ready to take a step back. I will continue with my job at Sanford and having just one job will be fine with me. Wishing you and your family many blessings in 2017.

Otto lives in Moorhead.