Letter: Chief Todd is right about the opioid plague

living hell for family."

As a family, once the addiction is present, you begin to fear the end result. Losing a child is no longer, "it won't happen to us," but rather "how can we stop this from happening. " Unfortunately you can't love someone enough to stop the addiction from stealing your loved one away.

Dec. 29 marked the six- month anniversary of my son Shane Driscoll's death due to a fatal fentanyl overdose. Addiction gripped his life before he really had a chance to live. He died at the young age of 21. Tragically, this has become a common story in our region. And it isn't just happening to families on the "wrong side of town". It's happening in all families regardless of social status.

I applaud Chief Todd, the Fargo PD and the many strong leaders of our community and state who are actively working on programs for prevention, intervention and treatment, and rehabilitation and recovery. We need to make it easy and safe for people with addiction and substance abuse issues to seek help.

Shane was in the stage between treatment and recovery, and he deeply wanted to be successful in this change. He was in the very beginning of the recovery phase and his body and mind were still so vulnerable.

As a community, we can advocate and be the catalyst for increased health care services to include longer and more advanced treatment and recovery programs. Action for positive change will save lives.

Driscoll lives in Fargo.