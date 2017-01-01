Letter: Christian church major purveyor of war propaganda

This genocide was orchestrated by distinguished Civil War generals such as Grant, Sherman, Sheridan, and Custer. Countless Bronze statues honor the memory of these luminaries for keeping our forebears "safe". This may have been tragic but at least it had justified reasoning, a necessary evil. After all wasn't it Christ that declared that "the ends justifies the means"? No, wait, that was Joseph Stalin ("to make omelets you must crack eggs").

It seems our "safety" is a recurring theme in our foreign and domestic politics. World War I was to make the world "safe" for democracy. In the hysteria of World War 120,000 Japanese Americans were herded into camps to preserve precious "safety". During "Cold War" we fought "hot wars" in Korea and Vietnam to keep us "safe" from the advancement of godless communism.

Most recently the war in Iraq and the broader "War on Terror" have been propagated to keep us "safe" from Saddam's WMDs and Islamic terrorists. It must be working. With the exception of 9-11 we have had more "peace and safety" within our own borders than any other nation in history. "Peace and safety" has been our cry. If countless millions in foreign lands must die, what is that to us. We all but worship our military and its veterans (bronze statues) for "keeping us safe". Continuous war for continuous "peace and safety".

And who is that are beating the war drums the loudest? Those who claim to worship the Prince of Peace. From the Crusades to the "War on terror" the Christian Church has been the focus of war propaganda, denying their God who has warned:

"For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape" (1 thessalonians 5:3) and "Woe to those who go down to Egypt for help And rely on horses, And trust in chariots because they are many and in horsemen because they are very strong, But they do not look to the Holy One of Israel, nor seek the LORD" (Isaiah 31:1).

Christians have given up on calling our nation to righteousness and justice and call for bloodshed and then wonder why we have no testimony in our world.

Ross lives in Detroit Lakes, Minn.