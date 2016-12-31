Letter: US is a republic, not a direct democracy

elected without winning the popular vote. Those against the Electoral College cry foul, "This is no way to run a democracy". Those against the Electoral College are correct.

We don't live in a national democracy, we live in a Republic. Our 50 United States and territories make up our Republic and each democratic state is given electoral votes based off the number of congressional seats they have which is based off population size. Why? Because our founding fathers never meant for us to have an over reaching, all in powering federal government. The founding fathers recognized that in this vast land we call the United States with our huge economic, geographic, and social diversity we should decentralize national power and give more power to our states. Let states govern themselves and not the federal government. State's rights and for that matter individual rights were and continue to be the foundation in which our republic was built and the reason it has lasted so long.

Then why have federal government at all? Infrastructure, defense, and commerce are the three main reasons to have a federal government, and some would argue the only reasons. Others would argue there is one other reason to have a federal government, which is to protect individual liberties, or put another way, to protect our constitutional rights.

Most of us choose not to live in New York or California nor do we want those states to decide how Minnesotans or North Dakotans should live. If not for the Electoral College we may well have had more than one civil war in American history and/or be near another. Those who speak out against the Electoral College should be grateful we have the Electoral College, because they might not like the alternative....being governed by laws they don't agree with and can't get away from or continued civil wars.

In summary, our forefathers knew exactly what they were doing when they created rules inside our Constitution like the Electoral College and their genius is the reason we have the longest lasting, peaceful, richest, democratic republic in the history of the world. God bless the U.S.A.

Gramer lives in Moorhead.