Letter: Company TSB policy hurts local dealerships
It amazes me how certain companies, like Nissan, appear to be short sighted in their decision to repair a car that has a technical service bulletin (TSB) issued along with related safety issues. The cost for them to fix at a local dealership? $60 - $75. Keeping in mind, Nissan Corporation could look up the car and see little warranty work was ever done on it.
While they say they aren't obligated to repair a TSB, is losing a client for $60 - $75 dollars worth it? By them saving $60, they surely have lost this future client. A new car like ours going price tag is $35,000-$40,000. Who loses out when clients buy elsewhere? The local dealerships - mechanics and sales people, factory workers, part store employees, and Nissan corporation.
Sandt lives in Moorhead.