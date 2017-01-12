Letter: Plastic bags cause a myriad of problems

I understand those bags are good for other uses (such as picking up after pets) and disciplines are

difficult to change. I also want to applaud Commissioner John Strand for keeping an open perspective.

From a heating, cooling, ventilating (HVAC) and water standpoint, those little plastic bags can

cause havoc. They get sucked into and restrict fresh air intake that is needed to keep buildings healthy. The get sucked into cooling towers that are used for equipment cooling needs. They get sucked into the sewer systems which restricts flow and can cause damage to the pumping system. They also get sucked into the irrigation systems which restrict the flow.

There are little benefits with those small plastic bags, but also lots cost and breakdown caused by

those small plastic bags.

Schell is with RJ Energy Solutions, Fargo.