Letter: Plastic bags cause a myriad of problems
Moving back to North Dakota almost 10 years ago from Seattle using a reusable bag wasn't a big
deal. The customer still got the option of paper, plastic or bring your own bag.
I understand those bags are good for other uses (such as picking up after pets) and disciplines are
difficult to change. I also want to applaud Commissioner John Strand for keeping an open perspective.
From a heating, cooling, ventilating (HVAC) and water standpoint, those little plastic bags can
cause havoc. They get sucked into and restrict fresh air intake that is needed to keep buildings healthy. The get sucked into cooling towers that are used for equipment cooling needs. They get sucked into the sewer systems which restricts flow and can cause damage to the pumping system. They also get sucked into the irrigation systems which restrict the flow.
There are little benefits with those small plastic bags, but also lots cost and breakdown caused by
those small plastic bags.
Schell is with RJ Energy Solutions, Fargo.