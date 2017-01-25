Letter: Annuity fee requirements not helping annuity owners

I own an annuity and know that financial advisers who recommend an annuity will receive a commission. Since all annuity owners are unique, let me use an example. Let's say I am 62 and I rolled $40,000 of my retirement savings into a guaranteed annuity. The insurance company pays my advisor 6 percentbased on the premium amount I put into the annuity IRA. So, $2,400. At age 70 I begin I don't begin taking income payments, which are guaranteed as long as I live. At age 90, I die. With some annuities, any amount remaining will be paid to my beneficiary. The annuity agent received a total of $2,400.

Let's assume instead, I rolled the money into another financial product - not an annuity. Same scenario - age 62, income payments begin at age 70, death at age 90. Other financial products charge me a fee to manage my money. At 1 percent a year, for 30 years that's 30 percent. So I pay about $400 a year for my money to be managed - that's $12,000. Even if I pay half that, I still pay almost THREE TIMES what was paid on the annuity.

I understand, the department wants to also make me pay an additional fee for someone to tell me where I should put my savings or I go it alone. No matter how you look at it I am paying so much more for advice than I do when I buy an annuity. Please stop this now. Make sure that others like me will pay and pay and pay because the Department of Labor doesn't understand what really is in my best interest.

Sunderland lives in Fargo.