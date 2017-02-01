Letter: Critic of liberals needs to read a book
Christopher Brown's online letter to the editor "Enough, already, from whiny liberal loser" missed reality in every way possible.
Brown ended his letter by stating, "America is tired of and tired of paying for" these so called
whiney liberals. Brown utterly failed to understand that the "liberal" states, the ones that are more urban and traditionally vote Democratic, actually pay more into the federal government then "conservative" Republican states. Conservative states depend on the federal government, and the money that liberal states provide it. Brown should take his own advice and read a book or article on this subject.
Stanley lives in Grand Forks, N.D.