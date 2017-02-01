Letter: Please support the Paul Finstad Legacy Fund

Paul leads with compassion, heart and soul. He is excellent at finances, leading, creating a vision and being responsive to Y members. He has been past president of the Fargo Kiwanis and Dollars for Scholars. He loved by many, many people and will be truly missed when he retires in May of this year.

A special, surprise announcement was made at the DMF Annual meeting regarding Paul. Pat Traynor, executive director of DMF, and Kirk Anton, a local business owner, had the idea of honoring Paul with the Paul Finstad Legacy Endowment Fund. This is a fund that will be administered by DMF. DMF is marching the first $25,000 raised. They will accept all amounts of donations (gifts over $5,000 will qualify for special tax credits in N.D.).

If you or your business would like to give, checks can be sent to DMF at 4141 - 28th Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58104. Please make the check out to DMF and put Paul Finstad Legacy Fund in the memo line. What a great way to honor a great man.

Thanks, Paul!

Hayer lives in Fargo.