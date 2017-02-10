Letter: Sen. Hoeven is the picture of political cowardice

As a member of Sen. Kent Conrad's, D-N.D., communications team, I saw firsthand how backroom deals were made. I've seen what goes into making legislation. I've drafted statements in support of, or rejecting, legislation or executive nominations or actions. In short, I have seen how the sausage is made.

Full disclosure—my former boss, Conrad—is one of my heroes. He wouldn't have to ask for me to lie down in traffic for him. He fought the good fights for North Dakota. He was and is by no means without flaw, but his head and his heart were always with the people of North Dakota.

The truth is, I have never tried to be overly political. I have written checks to candidates of both political parties in this state. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., immediately comes to mind. Acknowledging that, I am compelled — as a business owner, a parent of students in the public school system, and a citizen of this state — to share my frustration with what is happening.

I have no doubt Sen. Hoeven is a good man. I would never question his sincerity or commitment as a father, son, grandfather and husband. I've meet him a couple times. He doesn't know me- nor I him — and he has always been courteous to me.

However, his decisions this week to vote in favor of both President Trump's nominees for Secretary of Education (Betsy DeVos) and Attorney General ( Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., support an idea I thought to this point unbelievable — that Hoeven is, for all intents and purposes — a political coward.

There were suggestions that he was an "empty suit" during his time in Bismarck. I can't say for sure, but for the first time I think it might be possible.

I've voted for both Senator and Governor Hoeven. I've donated to his campaigns. I will not make that mistake again. His public comments justifying those endorsements are embarrassing to read. Knowing his communications team, I can't believe they actually agreed to post them online. Squinting hard enough, one can almost see him holding his nose as he did so...or can they? Maybe he simply is less a man of principle that we all thought. I hope not. I want to believe he's better than this.

Thus far, he clearly is not.

Gaddie lives in Fargo.