Letter: Not everyone in agriculture supports trespass bill

North Dakota Farm Bureau, N.D. Farmers Union, and the N.D. Stockman's Association are on record favoring this bill, and I respect their opinions. However, as an individual, and as a member of one of these farm organizations and a farmer and a long time landowner with prime hunting ground, I oppose this bill.

This proposed law would limit my children, grandchildren, my neighbors, and city friends to be restricted to walk only the ribbons of roads and highways, or city streets and sidewalks. To do otherwise without permission, they would be trespassing and breaking the law. Even walking off the road to a meadow to bird watch would technically be breaking the law.

North Dakota has a long history of not prohibiting access to private land to enjoy the outdoors. As a landowner, I do not wish it to be considered trespassing for people simply out on a Sunday afternoon stroll in the country. For decades, I have had no bad experiences with "trespassers." Keep the "welcome" sign out to our "home," the wide open spaces."

Lunde lives in Cooperstown, N.D.