Letter: Enough name-calling

If Mr. Shaw is so intellectual and better than our president, I would suggest Mr. Shaw run for president.

President Trump has only been in office only three weeks, and it seems a lot of people are ready to say that everything is wrong and the sky is falling. I believe we need to take a time out and look to see how we can bring people together instead of constant name-calling and looking at how bad things are.

Our country is one of the strongest, if not the strongest, in the world. At some point we need to look at ourselves to see how we can make things better, not just point fingers and name-call.

Peach is from Fargo.