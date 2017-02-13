Letter: Hoeven's votes reflect North Dakota values

Now, wasn't your hero (former North Dakota Sen. Kent Conrad) the guy who got a special loan from Countrywide? Your hero voted how on Obamacare?

Remember what former President Obama said: "I won you lost."

As another of your leaders said: "Take a pill. Chill."

As a side note, I want D.C. to be rattled. I want an attorney general pursuing people who break the law as in Lerner, Holder and Killary. No one is above the law.

Yup, rattle cages, Sessions. Yup, rattle cages, DeVos. Our public federal education system needs to be operated upon as it is sick.

For the record, where are Conrad and Dorgan? Still members of the D.C. establishment?

When Sen. Heidi Heitkamp runs for reelection her party line votes will stand out like a thumb just smashed with a hammer. She, like Conrad and Dorgan and Pomeroy, will not be able to run from her voting record or will she do exactly that and run, run, run away?

Carlson lives in Bismarck.