Letter: Ditch the label, not the plan

One brilliantly strategic label took the high road on an important issue: "pro-life." Another left the Democrats with the low road on another issue: "death tax."

William Safire was responsible for much of the best Republican writing. His spirit probably helped the GOP come out with and promote "Obamacare."

When attached by the Republicans, this label really stuck. It was easier to say than "Affordable Care Act." And at the time, I thought, "Oh no, they're doing it again. I hope the Democrats don't pick it up."

They did. Even President Obama eventually did a time or two. I couldn't resist sending sent an email to the White House website, cautioning against falling for another fiendishly clever Republican labeling ploy. It was, of course, to no avail. There was obviously not a groundswell of similar messages from concerned Democrats. Now, with the Republicans in control of the federal government, some changes with the Affordable Care Act seem inevitable. But there are problems for the Republicans and especially for many who voted them in. Outright repeal of ACA would deprive 20 million people of their insurance coverage. And it would most affect 18-29 year-olds with income less than $50,000, a demographic that heavily favored Donald Trump. Turns out, a recent poll revealed, many who voted for Trump and against Obamacare were not aware that the very program making their health care affordable was the same, exact program as Obamacare. It was the much scorned "Obamacare." Now what? The simplest answer for all concerned would be to leave the ACA as it is or with a few minor tweaks and, yes, re-label it. Trumpcare, anyone?

Lein lives in Minot, N.D.