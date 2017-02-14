Letter: Political correctness has endangered our safety

This organization thinks protesters against the Dakota Pipeline can save their "sacred" environment by polluting the land with garbage, burning tires and cars, and killing cattle. Enough said about that.

On the ACLU opinion of HB 1425, a bill for an act to protect the rights and privileges granted under the United States Constitution: First, Muslim is not a race, and Islam is not a religion. It is a political and military ideology. So spare me the discrimination talk.

The fact that the ACLU is against 1425 proves they have never read the Quran or any other Islamic text and know absolutely nothing about 1,400 years of Islamic history or Sharia.

The tactic of the Muslim Brotherhood (a subversive terror organization that supports Hamas) is Civilization Jihad (invasion through migration). Their strategy (goal) is replacing our laws with Sharia.

Every time we give in to Islam's demands such as providing a prayer room or taking pork off a menu, we are accepting Sharia. It has already started. In other words, by making our Constitution worthless, it takes fewer of them to change our country into an Islamic State.

Yes, the war in the Middle East is now on our own soil and we do not even realize it. Their biggest weapon is not terrorism, it is our ignorance.

The Muslim Brotherhood invented islamophobia spurred on by political correctness. Now we have a new sheriff in town and he is throwing political correctness in the garbage. I suggest the ACLU support HB 1425 or keep silent. See how similar ignorance is destroying Europe from within.

Willem lives in Moorhead.