Letter: Forum opinion pages are unbalanced

I have had the opportunity to listen to Mr. Shaw's remarks over the years. It has been, in my opinion, more or less a lot of drivel. His latest remarks prove that point without any doubt. Since when does he have the moral authority to say republicans are sinners? That's really pathetic and over-the-top. In my view, he has always tilted to the left quite a bit.

Personally, I want to "Make America Great Again." I agree with the president. Ironically, they tried to do the same thing to Ronald Reagan and failed. The left always shows its harsh side, both then and now. I have another comment to make to The Forum about its unbalanced editorial pages. I know I have made at least two commentaries regarding cruel commentaries and other articles. Yes, they were pointed, responding in kind. There is no need to consider them now. That time has passed, and the effect is lost. I will say this, Mr. Von Pinion has addressed one of the issues, but there are others. When someone suggests that The Forum should not publish someone's article because of her religious convictions, that is contrary to her First Amendment rights. They she should not read them. A safe space is not guaranteed under our construction.