Letter: Tax breaks should be equal

We keep hearing that Fargo needs to do this to remain competitive. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn suggested that businesses do not locate here because of our over-friendly nature. Why is it, then, that new citizens to the city of Fargo continuously say that they enjoy the attitude of Fargo, and that the citizens are very friendly, making it easy to adapt?

Is it impossible for businesses to also feel that friendliness? That's nonsense. If we have to buy our friendship (new business), maybe we need to re-think that definition of the friendly North.

And, regarding the 2-year tax incentive to build a new home, that's another bogus trend that needs to stop. This is only true of South Fargo area, as that's where the city wants growth. I played golf with a contractor who would build a new home every two years in South Fargo, and live in them without paying property taxes for several years.

Approximately 12 years ago, we built a new home in north Fargo and did not receive tax incentives. Instead, we were assessed a tax value that was severely inflated, for which I had to file an abatement to successfully correct that injustice.

I couldn't agree more with Commissioner Tony Gehrig's opinion that all citizens of Fargo should benefit from a tax break, not just businesses. I, for one, am tired of paying for the luxury of businesses like Fed Ex operating in Fargo without proper and fair taxation. If they can get that break, why can't all homeowners?

This is a pathetic situation, and over time will infuriate more citizens as the City Commission passes incentives that do little to benefit its citizens tax burden. We all have a budget to live by. Why can't our city?