Letter: Incomplete reporting skews DAPL support

Although one would hope the media would have been simply stating the facts and observing the activities near Standing Rock, I must ask: Is the average citizen aware of the protesters' repercussions on the environment in that region? ND Fish and Wildlife Service asked television media to document and broadcast video of some of the protesters in hopes of identifying these individuals. With all the feature stories regarding how protesters came together behind an issue, there was little coverage regarding how they acted in the area.

There is video of protesters near the campsites chasing a deer to exhaustion, then attempting to drown the deer to death before ultimately stabbing it with pocket knives. A rancher reported a prize-winning bison had disappeared off his property and in the areas near the campsites, there were bodies found of horses, cattle and bison in various stages of having been butchered or had disappeared off ranchers' properties. Local residents and law enforcement also reported that groups of protesters "disposed" of human waste and garbage improperly. These are the same people fighting to "protect the environment." Did any of this make the national news? No, and if it had, I would be shocked to think that the protests would have seen the same levels of public support.

Regardless of your political opinions on DAPL, the amount of hypocrisy that occurred at Standing Rock sickens me. I can only imagine the outrage that would have occurred if all aspects of this issue were publicly acknowledged, and not just the construction of the pipeline itself.

Connor lives in West Fargo.