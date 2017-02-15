In my profession in Minnesota, which is therapy and addiction counseling, the state requires a certain number of continuing education credits in cultural diversity to maintain a license.

When I attended the cultural diversity course a few years back I found it to be enormously informative and helpful. The course was well-researched and professionally presented.

Our understanding of the historical plight of Native American people can inform the past, present and future, improving relations and respect for all people.

The best we can come up with is a proposed bill which allows us to run over individuals (protesters) who block entry with no legal consequences? This is a moral and humanitarian disgrace.

Please tell us you can do better. There is nothing to fear with education and becoming informed, at a minimum.

McGrath lives in Fargo.