Letter: Two sides to mill levy vote

Since the time that the 70 mills statutory general fund limitation was approved by the legislature, the state funding has increased from about 35 percent to 80 percent of the cost of education. Given the major improvement in funding from the state, the legislation also mandated a phase-in period to lessen the local school tax burden. A recent article by Mike Jacobs quotes Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler as saying, "The state money that goes to school districts is $9,640 per student and is about 80 percent of the actual cost, though the percentage varies by district."

As a result, the Fargo School District receives about $102 million in state aid for the 2016-2017 year. If the School District fell in line with the 80% state and 20% local percentages, (excluding federal and other revenue), the 2016-2017 budget should be about $127 million. Instead, the Fargo School District budget is about $147 million and that is the reason the school board wants the taxpayers to approve a 127 mill levy. That's not the end of the story; the total Fargo School District levy is 166.35 mills, 40 mills higher than West Fargo and the third highest mill levy among the 150 school districts in North Dakota. The state average mill levy is 95.30 and only two rural schools have a higher mill levy than Fargo. The voters have a decision to make. Perpetuate the status quo of a higher cost education system or send a message to the School Board that they should bring the budget in line with the 80-20 percent intent of state legislation.

Postovit lives in Fargo.