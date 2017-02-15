Letter: Thanks to the doctors
We would like to thank the outstanding doctors in Valley City and Fargo.
I, Dolly Hoelmer, had been planning a trip to the Holy Land since my children gave me this trip as a Christmas gift in December 2015. A week before I was to leave, my husband, Ken, had a medical emergency that required surgery.
The doctors scheduled the surgery for the next week which would have been the day I was to leave. We explained the situation to the doctors and they were so kind and understanding. They moved the surgery ahead so I could be here for it.
This meant so much to us. I was able to leave knowing Ken was in good hands and would be ok.
We can't thank them enough for their understanding and kindness.