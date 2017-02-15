Letter: Trump doesn't support global governance

I feel the globalists (who want global governance) and their followers are using all means to derail any agenda by any nation or leaders who are not part of the globalist agenda to generate the current chaos.

The globalists have been in office since President Ronald Reagan. Any nation or leaders that do not follow their agenda are targeted. The leaders who want to be a patriot for their own nation are facing a battle by the unseen forces to derail them.

President Trump is not a globalist, and the Republicans and Democrats are against him and the policies.

I would venture to say that more politicians are globalists and it's the people who are anti-globalists. Watch for the intense backlash against Marine Le Pen who is campaigning in France and Geert Wilders who is campaigning in the Netherlands who both want liberation from the European Union. The globalists want the EU to stay intact. Russia is against globalist agenda as well.

These globalists have had their way for many years and they find it inconceivable for their plans to be suppressed. The truth needs to come out on many things in Washington including the undercurrents to this chaos since the media coverage that President Trump had little chance of winning the of November election.

Our nation voted for our Brexit in November and the globalists are not taking this sitting down.

Braaten is from Fargo.