Letter: USDA data purge is alarming

I ask Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and Rep. Kevin Cramer to push the USDA to restore online access to these documents immediately in order to maintain transparency.

The abrupt purging of all these records is not only a significant concern for thousands of North Dakotans who care about animals, but for taxpayers who want to make sure the USDA is properly enforcing the law.

North Dakota has six USDA-licensed dog breeders. Since animal welfare reports have been purged, North Dakotans are now unable to research these breeders and their records for compliance or noncompliance under the AWA, which leaves puppy-buying consumers in the dark.

However, SB 2297, introduced in the North Dakota Senate, would have helped crack down on commercial dog breeders in the state, regardless of the USDA's recent data purge, by establishing enforcement of basic humane standards.

Unfortunately, this bill was defeated. However, this fight is and will not be over until proper enforcement and care is established in the state.

Hilmert lives in Fargo.