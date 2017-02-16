Letter: Huge wins show poor sportsmanship
It's about time someone comments on the huge score differential in high school basketball. Losses of 40 to 60 points have become common.
I can only assume that teams, in most cases, continue to use a full-court press regardless of the score. I understand it's taught as a valid part of team defense, but my goodness, why use it the whole game with a big lead?
Come on coaches, know when to call off the dogs. Show respect for your opponents and the game itself.
Lodge lives in Cooperstown, N.D.