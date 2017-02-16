Letters: Port is running out of ten dollar words

I like big words too, particularly when reading one of Port's tedious columns, such as his Feb. 14 column attacking Rep. Josh Boschee of Fargo. Words like scurrilous, inconsequential, sweeping generalization and unsubstantiated easily came to mind.

In this instance, he built an entire column around an arcane word that has most of us reaching for the dictionary: Sisyphean. In other words, Port asserts, Boschee's efforts in the legislature at codifying a ban on discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation are never likely to succeed no matter how many times he tries. Mr. Port has an amazing capacity to point out the obvious.

Port performs some interesting mental jujitsu as he proceeds with his criticism of Boschee and ND Democrats.

First, he agrees that adding amendments to Rep. Boschee's proposed bill that would "ban discrimination by the government in areas like employment and housing" would be a good thing. But then, rather than criticizing the majority for refusing to consider such changes to Boschee's original bill, Mr. Port censures Boschee for trying!

Even more confounding, Port restates his opposition to "legislating at the ballot box" through voter referendums (something Port and I agree on), but then demands to know why Boschee doesn't try that route instead. Um, what? Here's a thought: serious columnists take the time to ask the targets of their ire those kinds of pertinent questions.

Did it ever occur to Mr. Port that maybe Rep. Boschee, being a legislator, might not like the referral process either? Port prefers to jump to his own conclusions about the reasons for Rep. Boschee's tenacity by stringing together a conspiracy theory of Trumpian proportions.

According to Port, it has to be an insidious plot by the Dems to stay relevant and raise money. Question to ND Democrats: if that's your strategy, how's it working out for you? But Mr. Port has "the only answer." How else, he asks, could Boschee's district have been "the only place where Democrats gained ground on the Republicans in the 2016 election?"

It couldn't have anything to do with successful campaigning by the candidates themselves? Is it relevant at all that the subject of discrimination based on sexual orientation was never a theme during the Democratic delegation's campaign?

I should know. I live in that district. I saw the many political mailings. More important, I have had the opportunity to work with Mr. Boschee long before he was ever elected to the ND Legislature on several issues around improving the vitality of our community and neighborhood schools. In all my dealings with Boschee I never found myself questioning his integrity or his focus on serious policy.

Here's my theory Mr. Port. You are running out of material. And ten dollar words.

Enockson lives in Fargo.